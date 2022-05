Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Seager launched his team-leading eighth homer in the first inning off Reid Detmers, giving Texas an early lead. He later initiated a comeback with a leadoff double in the eighth, setting the stage for a seven-run inning. Seager is batting .242 (32-for-132) for a team that ranks 27th in MLB with a .219 average.