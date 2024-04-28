Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Seager, who was not in the original starting lineup for Saturday's game, was a late add. The home run was his second of the season. Seager's off to a slow start, slashing .247/.336/.330 over 110 plate appearances, which is disappointing for fantasy managers who expected more from the player that finished second in AL MVP voting last season. However, it's understandable when considering Seager underwent offseason hernia surgery and missed all but the final week of spring training.