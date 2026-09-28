Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Seager could require minor offseason surgery for a bone spur in his elbow "that he's dealt with for a few months," Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's not a given that Seager will choose the surgical route, but if he does, the expectation is that he will be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training. Injuries limited Seager to 102 games for the second season in a row, and he regressed at the plate year-over-year, finishing with a .227/.312/.424 batting line with 20 home runs during the 2026 campaign.