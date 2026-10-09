Seager recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young noted following the conclusion of the regular season that Seager could require an operation after battling through the elbow issue for months, and that's indeed what's happened. While the Rangers might ease Seager into things at the start of spring training, he should be fine for Opening Day. The 32-year-old shortstop had arguably his worst season in 2026, slashing .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs in 102 tilts.