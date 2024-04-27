Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Seager will start at shortstop for Saturday's game against the Reds, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager left Wednesday's game against the Mariners after taking a pitch off his shin, and he played one game at DH before returning to shortstop in the series opener against the Reds on Friday. Seager was initially set to take Saturday off, but Bochy has reinserted the 30-year-old back into the starting lineup. With Seager at shortstop, Josh Smith will shift to third base while Ezequiel Duran will move to the bench.