Seager (shin) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Seager was removed late in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Seattle after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy said after the contest that Seager's left shin "swelled up pretty good," but the 29-year-old evidently feels good enough Thursday to give it a go, albeit in a non-defensive role. Josh Smith will take over Seager's usual duties at shortstop.