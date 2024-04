Seager is not in the Rangers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Seager will begin Saturday's game in the dugout as he gets a rest day for the first time since April 15. Since then, Seager has gone 6-for-37 with one run and one RBI. Josh Smith will start at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran at third base against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene.