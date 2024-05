Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Seager returned to the lineup Friday after a day off, and his bat remained hot. He homered for a fourth straight game, connecting in his first at-bat to give the Rangers an early 2-0 lead. He's hit safely in eight straight (.357, five HRs) and has an on-base streak of 18 games (.420 OBP, seven HRs).