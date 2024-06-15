Seager returned to the lineup and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Seager was back in the lineup as the DH after being scratched Thursday due to ongoing issues with his hamstring. The one time he did reach base Friday -- a two-out, eighth-inning walk -- he was lifted for a pinch runner. That likely means manager Bruce Bochy didn't want to risk aggravating the injury while trying to score a tying run, so the manager went with the speedier Travis Jankowski. For Seager, the walk extended his on-base streak to 30 games (.415 OBP).