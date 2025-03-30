Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Seager went 3-for-12 with a run and three strikeouts in the first three games of the series, and he'll sit for Sunday's finale. Jonathan Ornelas, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
