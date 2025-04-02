Seager is still dealing with some lingering calf soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager's calf issue first popped up late in spring training and he has been playing through nagging soreness. The 30-year-old has received two days off so far -- including Wednesday -- and Grant suspects Seager will continue to sit out day games after night games. Seager is just 3-for-17 with zero extra-base hits in the early going this season, and it's possible the calf has contributed to the slow start.