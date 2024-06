Seager (hamstring) is starting as Texas' designated hitter and batting second Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Seager hasn't played since he left last Wednesday's game due to a sore left hamstring, but he has now been given the green light to at least serve as the Rangers' DH. The 30-year-old infielder has tallied a base hit in 17 of his last 18 games and is slashing .354/.462/.800 with nine home runs and 15 RBI in that span.