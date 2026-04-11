Seager went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Seager got the Rangers on the board in the third inning with his fourth homer of the season. The shortstop also struck out three times in this contest, which continues his struggles with making contact early in the year. He's batting .234 with an .810 OPS, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 13 contests, but he's now racked up 16 strikeouts and is fanning at a 28.6 percent clip. Seager hasn't exceeded a 20 percent strikeout rate in any of the last eight campaigns, so he'll likely get this issue reined in over time.