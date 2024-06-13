Seager went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Seager missed nearly a week due to left hamstring soreness, and he played in a non-defensive capacity as the designated hitter Wednesday. He delivered the biggest hit of the game, a fifth-inning blast that accounted for all of the Rangers' runs. Prior to his absence, Seager had hit safely in 17 of his previous 18 games, batting .354 and slugging .800 in that span. He's up to a .271/.362/.484 slash line with 14 homers, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored and no stolen bases through 58 contests overall. Getting Seager's bat back in the lineup is a big boost to a Texas offense that has been limited to three runs or fewer in six of 10 games in June.