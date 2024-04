Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Leading off the sixth inning, Seager snapped a scoreless tie with a longball that just snuck inside the right-field foul pole for his first home run of the campaign. The 29-year-old Seager has shown few signs of rust despite being limited by injuries during spring training -- he's now 8-for-22 (.364) with four runs scored and three RBI to start the season after slashing .327/.390/.623 with 33 homers and 96 RBI in 2023.