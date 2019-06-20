Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and stolen base in a 4-2 victory against the Indians on Thursday.

It was a box-score filling afternoon for Santana, who is on a six-game hitting streak. During four of those contests, he has multiple hits, which has helped raise his average 17 points. He also has three homers and two steals since June 15. Santana is batting .312 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 35 runs and nine stolen bases in 173 at-bats this season.