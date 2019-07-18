Rangers' Danny Santana: Increased work at third base
Santana has increased his workouts at third base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward is intrigued by the idea of giving Santana playing time at the hot corner. He's started just six games there over this career, but his productive bat might be an upgrade over Asdrubel Cabrera, who is hitting .125 over the last 24 games. "Anywhere we can get [Santana] in the lineup," Woodward said. "Right now, he's as good of player as there is in the big leagues and arguably one of our top two to three players. I am going to find a way to get him in there. This is a tough business. You have to produce in this business and everybody knows it. When a guy is producing, you have to ride that out and see what we have." Santana started in left field Wednesday and launched a pair of home runs in a loss, so it behooves the manager to find spots for him. He's also started at first base this week, replacing another slumbering hitter, Ronald Guzman.
