Wendzel suffered a thumb injury in last year's NCAA tournament and was limited to a combined 19 at-bats in 2019 for the AZL Rangers and short-season Spokane, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Wendzel is one of three young third basemen recently acquired, but the 22-year-old may not stick there. He is behind Sherten Apostel and Josh Jung on the organizational depth chart. His projected power doesn't profile as a corner infielder, and the Rangers feel he has the hands to play all four infield spots. Wendzel had just three at-bats over two Cactus League games before heading back to minor-league camp.