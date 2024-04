Wendzel started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland.

Wendzel, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, made his major-league debut. The 27-year-old third baseman takes over for the injured Justin Foscue (oblique) and will be part of the solution at the hot corner, while Josh Jung (wrist) is unavailable. Normally, Josh Smith or Ezequiel Duran would start at third, but those two were filling in for resting regulars elsewhere.