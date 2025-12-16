Wendzel signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wendzel will receive a chance to win a spot on the Opening Day roster after putting pen to paper on a deal with Pittsburgh. He spent the majority of his time at Triple-A Louisville a season ago, hitting .251 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, one stolen base and 50 runs scored in 94 games. Wendzel's last big-league appearance dates back to 2024 with the Rangers, struggling to a .128 average in 27 appearances.