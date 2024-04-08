Wendzel had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers on Monday.

Wendzel will be in line to make his major-league debut in the near future, replacing Justin Foscue (oblique) on the Rangers' roster after Foscue was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Wendzel has appeared in nine games so far this season in Triple-A, batting .314 with six extra-base hits, including three homers, while driving in eight runs over 35 at-bats. In order to make an opening on the 40-man roster for the 26-year-old, Texas transferred Josh Jung (wrist) to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.