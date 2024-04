Wendzel entered Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Reds late and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in his lone plate appearance.

The game was out of hand by the time Wendzel replaced second baseman Marcus Semien in the top of the ninth inning. He delivered a two-run shot as part of a four-run inning that made the game closer than it appeared. Wendzel has made four starts since his contract selected earlier this month with the previous one coming April 19.