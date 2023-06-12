Colina (elbow) has struck out four over four scoreless innings in three rehab appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Round Rock's 7-day injured list June 3. He scattered three hits and two walks.

Colina's trio of appearances are his first in affiliated ball since the 2020 season, when he received his first taste of the majors as a member of the Twins organization. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons and the first two months of the 2023 campaign while recovering from a debridement procedure of his right elbow, but he's been effective in his initial outings with Round Rock.