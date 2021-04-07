Colina (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Colina started the regular season on the 10-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. While the severity of the injury was initially downplayed, the right-hander will miss extended time. It's not yet clear when Colina will be able to return, but he could serve as an impact setup man for the Twins once he's healthy. Left-hander Brandon Waddell's contract was selected by the Twins in a corresponding move.