Kennedy earned the save Tuesday against the Twins after pitching a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Another outing, another save for Kennedy. The veteran right-hander has gone 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season while posting a 17:0 K:BB in 14 appearances. He was efficient in this one, too, as he tossed all but one of his seven pitches for strikes to retire the side in order in the bottom of the 10th inning. Despite his age, Kennedy has emerged as one of the league's most reliable closers through the first few weeks of the 2021 seaosn.