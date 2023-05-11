site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ian Kennedy: Designated for assignment
Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
Kennedy was bludgeoned for 10 runs (eight earned) over 10 innings to earn a ticket off the 26- and 40-man rosters. The 38-year-old struggled mightily in 2022, as well, so it's possible this is the end of the line for the 17-year veteran.
