Kennedy re-signed with the Rangers on a minor-league contract on June 13.

Kennedy became a free agent in mid-May upon clearing waivers after the Rangers designated him for assignment. After spending about a month exploring his options on the open market, he determined that a return to Texas was his best course of action. The 38-year-old right-hander has yet to make an appearance for an affiliate since re-signing with Texas, as he's still in the process of building back up again at the Rangers' spring training facility in Arizona. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Kennedy will presumably report to Triple-A Round Rock.