The Rangers optioned Latz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Latz will lose his spot in Texas' bullpen as Josh Sborz (hamstring) returns from the injured list Wednesday. Latz turned in two solid outings with the Rangers this season, combining for 4.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and he could be in a position to compete for a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster in 2024.