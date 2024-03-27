General manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Latz will be included in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Latz, Yerry Rodriguez and non-roster invitee Jose Urena ended up claiming the final three spots in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. A starting pitcher for most of his minor-league career, the left-handed Latz has made just four appearances for Texas over parts of two seasons in the majors. He's likely to work as a lower-leverage, multi-inning reliever for the Rangers in 2024.