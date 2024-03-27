Share Video

General manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Latz will be included in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Latz, Yerry Rodriguez and non-roster invitee Jose Urena ended up claiming the final three spots in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. A starting pitcher for most of his minor-league career, the left-handed Latz has made just four appearances for Texas over parts of two seasons in the majors. He's likely to work as a lower-leverage, multi-inning reliever for the Rangers in 2024.

