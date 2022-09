Latz (shoulder) has allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in four appearances since returning from Triple-A Round Rock's 7-day injured list Sept. 6.

Latz was sidelined for approximately two months with left shoulder tendinitis. Over his 17 appearances (10 starts) at Round Rock this season, Latz has turned in a 5.12 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 51 innings.