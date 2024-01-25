Walsh signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Walsh had a breakout 2021 campaign when he slugged 29 home runs and made the All-Star team. Since then, though, he's managed a lowly .613 OPS and 32.1 percent strikeout rate across 572 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 30-year-old will compete for a reserve role with the Rangers but almost surely will report to Triple-A Round Rock to start 2024 as he looks to get his career back on track.