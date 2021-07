Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs, an additional RBI and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Tigers.

Gallo was responsible for all the offense the Rangers mustered in this game, as he went deep twice and both times with solo shots off Casey Mize. The star slugger now has 23 homers on the season and has been on an absolute power tear with 10 blasts over his last 10 games, posting an unsustainable 1.303 slugging percentage in that span.