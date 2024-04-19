Gallo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Gallo started the previous 14 games and will take a seat after he posted a .170/.328/.447 slash line with three homers and a 43.1 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. Joey Meneses will start at first base versus Houston righty Justin Verlander (shoulder).
