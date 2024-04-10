Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants that X-rays on Gallo's left wrist returned negative after the 30-year-old was hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo went 0-for-3 to drop his season-long batting average to .167 before he reached base in the eighth inning, when he was struck by a Taylor Rogers pitch. He was able to run the bases after being hit by the pitch, so his postgame X-rays may have just been administered out of an abundance of caution. Before an off day Thursday, the Nationals will face the Giants on Wednesday in an afternoon game, so Martinez could look to give Gallo the day off just to allow any lingering soreness in the slugger's wrist to subside.