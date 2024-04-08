Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The 30-year-old swiped his first bag of the season, but there likely won't be too many to follow -- his career high is only seven, set back in 2017. It's been a fairly typical start to 2024 for Gallo, who's batting .179 (5-for-28) through eight games with a 6:11 BB:K, but four of his five hits have gone for extra bases including two homers.