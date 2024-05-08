Gallo (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI on Tuesday in a rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse.

Gallo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three walks between a pair of rehab games for Single-A Fredericksburg over the weekend and received the green light to move his assignment to a higher-level affiliate. He served as Syracuse's designated hitter Tuesday but could see action at first base and in the corner outfield for the remainder of his rehab assignment. Gallo may have to settle for a part-time role once the Nationals bring him back from the 10-day injured list.