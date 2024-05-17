Gallo (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
As expected, Gallo will return to the big-league roster after being placed on the 10-day IL on April 27 with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. In a corresponding move, Trey Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Before the injury, Gallo was seeing most of his work in right field, and he should continue to play in right since Lane Thomas (knee) is still sidelined.
