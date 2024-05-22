Gallo will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Gallo has now drawn six consecutive starts, with all coming at first base. While Joey Meneses has moved to designated hitter to accommodate Gallo, the Nationals might not have regular room in the lineup for Gallo once Lane Thomas (knee) returns from the injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend. Gallo has gone 3-for-17 with nine strikeouts through his first five starts since coming off the IL, and he's produced a career-worst .579 OPS this season while striking out at a 47.3 percent clip.