Gallo isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Saturday's game agianst Cleveland.
Following an 0-for-3 performance in the first game of the series Friday, Gallo will take a seat Saturday despite the Guardians sending right-hander Ben Lively to the mound. Joey Meneses will take on first base duties instead and bat fifth.
