Gallo (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the injured list for the weekend series in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo will play first base on back-to-back days with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and Wednesday and that's expected to be the final hurdle he needs to clear on his rehab assignment. While the Nationals are expected to have Gallo available later this week, it's uncertain how much he will play once activated.