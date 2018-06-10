Rangers' Joey Gallo: On bench Sunday vs. Astros

Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Gallo will hit the bench after struggling in the first three games of the series against a tough Houston pitching staff, going 1-for-10 with three walks and six strikeouts. With Gallo on the bench Sunday, Shin-Soo Choo will start in left field, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Adrian Beltre.

