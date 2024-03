Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Hernandez (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut Monday, but he unsure whether the reliever will have enough time to prep for Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Hernandez has been slow played this spring after suffering a right shoulder injury during last year's postseason. He's come along without any apparent setbacks, but the hard-throwing righty might not have enough runway to show he should be in the Opening Day bullpen.