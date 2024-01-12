Hernandez (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez had a shaky 2023 season, which he split almost exactly evenly between the majors and Triple-A Round Rock. His 4.3 BB/9 and 1.1 HR/9 served as a bad combination, which led to a 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP while in the big leagues. Hernandez was also sidelined in the playoffs due to a shoulder injury, so his health remains in question this offseason.