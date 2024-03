The Rangers placed Hernandez (lat) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

The right lat strain that Hernandez suffered late in the 2023 regular season delayed his start to spring training, as he logged just 3.1 innings in Cactus League play before camp came to an end. According to MLB.com, general manager Chris Young said that the Rangers want to see Hernandez pitch multiple innings in a rehab game and work on back-to-back days before bringing him back from the IL. He'll be eligible for activation beginning April 9.