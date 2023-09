Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The right-hander was optioned to Round Rock in late August but will rejoin the Rangers on Wednesday with Max Scherzer (shoulder) headed for the injured list. Hernandez has struggled to a 6.45 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB across 22.1 big-league innings this season.