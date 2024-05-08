The Rangers optioned Ornelas to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Ornelas' stay with the big club lasted just two days, as he was sent back to Round Rock while the Rangers were in need of added pitching depth heading into Wednesday's doubleheader with the Athletics. The 23-year-old infielder appeared in one game during his time with the Rangers, going hitless in his lone at-bat.
