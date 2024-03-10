The Rangers optioned Ornelas to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Ornelas, 23, appeared in eight games for Texas during the 2023 season, but he wasn't a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster. The infielder should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis at Round Rock to begin the campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Back in big leagues•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Officially recalled by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Call-up imminent•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Sent to Triple-A•