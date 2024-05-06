The Rangers recalled Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

He'll take the 26-man active roster spot vacated by Wyatt Langford (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Ornelas, 23, has posted a .720 OPS with two home runs and one stolen base at Round Rock this season, but the Rangers are bringing him aboard mainly for his capable glove in the middle infield. Though he's played exclusively at second base and shortstop this season, Ornelas also saw action at third base and center field in 2023.