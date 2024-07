Ornelas was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The 24-year-old was set to receive his second straight start at third base Wednesday, but shortstop Corey Seager's (wrist) late addition to the lineup will push Josh Smith back to the hot corner. Ornelas went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI on Tuesday but may not stick around the roster much longer if Seager is fully recovered.