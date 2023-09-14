Manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Jung (thumb) could be activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Red Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

There was some hope that Jung would be ready to return for the Rangers' three-game weekend series in Cleveland, but he still has a couple of small hurdles to clear in his recovery from Aug. 9 surgery to repair a fracture in his left thumb. Josh Smith and Jonathan Ornelas have been sharing time at third base for Texas over the last week.